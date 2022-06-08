Del Rio defends comparing Floyd protests to Capitol riots

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is defending his comparison between the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. When asked about his comments Wednesday, Del Rio said of the summer of 2020 protests, “People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem.” He referred to the insurrection as “a dust-up at the Capitol.” In a tweet Monday night about the Congressional hearings into Jan. 6 insurrection Del Rio said, “Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???”