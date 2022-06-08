China and Russia defend North Korea vetoes in first at UN

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China and Russia are defending their vetoes of a strongly backed U.S resolution that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea at a first-ever General Assembly meeting is now required for any measure that sparks a veto in the Security Council. The close allies said they oppose more sanctions and blamed the United States for rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, insisting that what’s needed now is dialogue between North Korea and the Biden administration. Nearly 70 countries signed up to speak at Wednesday’s assembly meeting. Denmark’s U.N. Ambassador Martin Bille Hermann said: “History is being made today.”