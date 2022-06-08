Captain’s crunch: Gritty Landeskog leads Avs back to final

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Longtime Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has been a calming influence in leading the team to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. He’s grown up with the “C” on his sweater, taking over the role at just 19 years, 286 days old. He’s learned all about leadership in the decade he’s been captain, most notably to be himself. While his voice carries a lot of weight, so does his work ethic. It’s a style that served another longtime captain of the team well in Joe Sakic. He’s the last Avalanche captain to bring home the Cup.