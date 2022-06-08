Bengals wideouts confident of encore after Super Bowl run

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The confidence of the Cincinnati Bengals receivers has carried right on into organized team activities this month. AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd were among the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL last season, carrying the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. All believe Cincinnati can start faster and be better than last season. During voluntary organized team activities, the Bengals got to put on the helmets this week and face off in drills pitting receivers against linebackers and defensive backs.