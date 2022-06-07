Metcalf absent, Diggs and Adams back for Seahawks minicamp

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Wide receiver DK Metcalf was absent from the first day of Seattle Seahawks minicamp as he continues to seek a new contract from the team. Metcalf’s rookie deal is up after this season. Both Metcalf and the Seahawks have said they are optimistic a deal will be reached that will keep him in Seattle. While Metcalf was absent, the Seahawks saw both of their starting safeties on the field as Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams took part in the walkthrough portion of practice. Diggs had surgery for a dislocated ankle and broken fibula suffered in the season finale. Adams had shoulder surgery that caused him to miss the final five games of last season.