Bills promote Brian Gaine to take over as assistant GM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have promoted Brian Gaine as assistant general manager, part of a series of moves to fill offseason departures. Gaine replaces Joe Shoen, who left Buffalo after being hired to become the New York Giants GM. In other moves, Terrance Gray was promoted to director of player personnel, Mike Szabo takes over as a national college scout and Dennis Lock moves up to the position of senior director of football research. The Bills also announced several hirings, including Matt Bazirgan as senior personnel executive and Alonzo Dotson as a national college scout.