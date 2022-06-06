Woman dies after being hit with vehicle on N. Main Street at Bolivar in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)--Salinas Police said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon resulting in the death of an 81-year-old woman.

At 8:41 p.m. officer arrived at North Main Street at Bolivar Street. After their investigation, they say that an 81-year-old woman pushing her shopping cart crossed both southbound lanes, the center left-turn lane, and was in the number one northbound lane and was hit by a 2015 Chevy Impala.

A vehicle heading northbound in the second lane stopped to let her cross when the Impala hit her, police said. The 32-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated, said police.

The woman was taken to Natividad Medical Center but died of her injuries. Police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.