Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:07 AM

U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch

KION

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities are moving to seize a $60 million Gulfstream and a $350 million aircraft believed to be one of the world’s most expensive private airplanes after linking both aircraft to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. A Manhattan federal court magistrate judge on Monday signed a seizure warrant authorizing the seizure of the Gulfstream and a Boeing jet that authorities said was worth less than $100 million before it was customized into a much more expensive plane. Abramovich, who recently sold his stake in Chelsea, a Premier League football club in London, is among the wealthier Russians whose assets are being watched for sanction violations after Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content