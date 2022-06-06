Canada men back at practice after meeting with federation
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
Canada Soccer says its World Cup-bound men’s team has returned to practice after refusing to play in an exhibition match against Panama because of strained labor negotiations. The nation’s governing body announced on social media on Monday that the two sides had met the night before. The team returned to practice and future meetings were scheduled. Canada is set to play Curacao at Vancouver’s BC Place on Thursday in the CONCACAF National League.