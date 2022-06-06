Bicycle ride for AIDS research stops in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The AIDS/LifeCycle Bicycle Ride made its annual trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles and stopped by Salinas Monday for a lunch break.

More than 2,400 people and 600 volunteers are taking the 545-mile, seven-day journey, and participants have already raised a record $17.8 million for AIDS research. All the money will be given to the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

"I was looking for something to do as a queer person. I get overwhelmed by large events normally, but I love fitness," Mike, a member of the "Rider Dykes" team, said, "It has been amazing, all the neighborhoods coming out to watch us. The other day it was pouring rain, and people were still out there and cheering."

Central Park was the site of their day two lunch break from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. before they ended at San Lorenzo County Park in King City. They began their day in Santa Cruz after starting from Daily City on Monday.

"Every person here had to fundraise $3,000 to even enter. We all had to ask our friends, families, and random things we are a part of in our regular lives," Mike said. "Just through that, I'm sure a lot of my friends became more well-informed."

More than 139,000 people live with HIV in California, according to AIDS/LifeCycle, and 70% of all HIV diagnoses occur among gay or bisexual men. Nearly half of all Californians living with HIV reside in Los Angeles County or the San Francisco Bay Area.

To learn more about the event you can click here.

The end of the bike ride will be on Saturday at the Finish Line Festival at Fairfax High School.