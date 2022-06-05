McKennie, Johnson get starts for US in exhibition vs Uruguay

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie made his first start for club and country since breaking a foot on Feb. 22 and Sean Johnson was in goal for the United States for the first time in more than two years for an exhibition against Uruguay. In the second of four World Cup warmups this month, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made changes from the lineup that started Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Morocco. Johnson took over in goal from Matt Turner in his first international appearance since a February 2020 exhibition against Costa Rica.