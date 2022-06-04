Virginia Tech uses 14-run inning to rout Columbia 24-4

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tanner Schobel had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs and No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech used a 14-run inning to coast to a 24-4 win over Columbia, landing a spot in the championship game of the Blacksburg Regional. The Hokies were trailing 2-1 heading into the fourth inning when they sent 17 batters to the plate, scoring 14 runs on 10 hits, four walks and a hit batter. Schobel started the scoring with a three-run double. Carson DeMartini had a bases-loaded double and Nick Biddison followed with an inside-the-park home run. Cade Hunter capped the onslaught with a two-run double.