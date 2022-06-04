McDermott cycle helps Coastal Carolina oust Coppin State 8-6

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — No. 9 batter Matt McDermott hit for the cyle and Coastal Carolina held off Coppin State 8-6 in an elimination game at the Greenville Regional. Coastal Carolina (37-19-1) will play the loser of Saturday’s nightcap between No. 8 overall seed East Carolina and Virginia in an elimination game Sunday morning. The Chanticleers pulled away from a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Graham Brown had an RBI double and they added runs on a fielding error and an RBI ground out by Austin White. Chris Rowan Jr. hit a solo homer in the fifth and McDermott followed suit in the sixth. McDermott’s two-run triple in the seventh left Coastal Carolina leading 10-2 and completed the first Coastal Carolina cycle in a dozen years.