Manny Bañuelos finally lives out Yankees dream

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Manny Bañuelos lived out a dream from his teenage years that famously escaped him, finally pitching in a major league game for the New York Yankees on Friday night. Once a heralded prospect with the Bronx Bombers, Bañuelos flamed out of the majors and made stops in Mexico and Taiwan before getting redemption in pinstripes. He pitched two innings to close out a 13-0 win over the Detroit Tigers, combining with Gerrit Cole on a three-hitter years after the pair ranked almost back-to-back near the top of many prospect lists.