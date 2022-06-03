Man arrested after slapping elderly woman in Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, (KION-TV)-- Scotts Valley police said they arrested a man after allegedly slapping an elderly woman walking with her grandson on Scotts Valley Drive Thursday morning.

Callers said that the man also vandalized a local business sign and was throwing garbage cans on the street. Officers arrived and found the suspect within a minute, said police.

Witnesses positively identified the suspect, and he was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail for battery and vandalism, said police.

Police said the victim did not need medical treatment, but victim advocate services were provided.