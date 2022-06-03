LSU uses 10-run 8th inning to beat Kennesaw State 14-11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Leadoff batter Dylan Crews had a go-ahead two-run double in a 10-run eighth inning to help rally LSU to a 14-11 victory over Kennesaw State in the Hattiesburg Regional. LSU (39-20) advances to play Southern Mississippi on Saturday. Kennesaw State (35-27) will play an elimination game against Army earlier Saturday. The Tigers trailed 11-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth. Josh Stevenson led off with a walk and Crews was hit by a pitch. Jacob Berry and Josh Pearson followed with RBI singles, Jordan Thompson drove in one with a double and Tre’ Morgan followed with a two-run single to make it 11-9. Brayden Jobert plated a run on a fielder’s choice before Crews delivered his go-ahead double. Pearson capped the big inning with a two-out two-run single.