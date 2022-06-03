Israel raises Iran concerns with visiting UN nuclear chief

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has accused Iran of deceiving the international community about its atomic activities. He met with Rafael Grossi, the visiting head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, on Friday. Israel has long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons and is opposed to any return to the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers. Israel is widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East but has never publicly acknowledged having such weapons. The U.S. and its allies say Iran has not answered questions from the IAEA about potential undeclared nuclear activities. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.