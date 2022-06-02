Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Afghans who were evacuated from their country as it fell to the Taliban last summer have found their journey to the United States stalled at a cluster of tents and temporary housing at a military base in the Balkans. More than 78,000 Afghans have arrived in the U.S. for resettlement since August. But the fate of people who were flagged for additional security vetting, and diverted to Camp Bondsteel in the small nation of Kosovo, remains up in the air. Frustration is growing among the Afghans, some of whom staged a protest at the base this week after learning they won’t be allowed to enter the U.S.