N. Korea criticized as it takes helm of UN disarmament body

GENEVA (AP) — Dozens of mostly Western countries have criticized North Korea’s weapons programs as its government takes over the rotating presidency of the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament. The countries expressed concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities and activities, including reports that it may be readying a seventh nuclear test. The conference’s 65 member nations each get a turn at the rotating presidency, a largely symbolic and administrative post. In the past, Western countries have balked over the accession of some countries, such as when Syria had a turn several years ago.