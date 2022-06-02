4 workers hurt when Boston subway trains collide

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston subway system is experiencing service disruptions after a crash the night before that sent four employees of the city’s troubled transit system to the hospital. Both Green Line trains derailed in the collision Wednesday evening. A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson says a two-car train with 20 to 25 passengers on board struck a two-car train without passengers. Four operators were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. No passengers were treated for injuries. The cause is under investigation. The collision comes amid a federal review of the system’s safety following several accidents.