A record low number of workers lost their jobs in April

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

The number of workers being fired or laid off has hit the lowest point on record, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed only 1.25 million people lost or quit their job in April, breaking the previous record low of 1.26 million recorded in December.

With job openings still near record levels and nearly two openings for every unemployed job seeker, employers are desperate to hang on to the workers they have.

