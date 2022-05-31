Police: 10-day-old baby found with guns hidden in carrier after Soledad chase

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested three suspects after a highspeed chase ended with the discovery of several firearms in the cart with three toddlers and a ten-day-old baby.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the South Monterey County Task Force saw a parolee in a vehicle driving in a known gang area. The driver took off when they spotted the detective down Metz Road, said Soledad Police.

Soledad Police and Greenfield Police officers responded to assist, and the car was stopped on Metz Road between Soledad and Greenfield. Police said they found three adults, three toddlers, and a ten-day-old baby in the car.

Driver Gabriel Quezada, 28, was found with a firearm in his waistband. A rifle was found in the car's trunk, and two more loaded guns were found hidden in the baby's carrier with the baby still in it, said police.

Suspects from left to right: Driver Gabriel Quezada, Raymundo Rodriguez and Jenise Hernandez-Tejada.

Suspects Jenise Hernandez-Tejada and Raymundo Rodriguez, 28, were taken into custody and booked into Monterey County Jail. Police said that Quezada and Hernandez-Tejada are the parents of all the children.

A search warrant was executed on the 800 block of Prado Drive, where the parents and children live. "An additional six weapons were found, along with ammunition, various knives, and 26 grams of cocaine, in the room they all share. Several of the weapons were determined to be ghost guns," according to Soledad Police.

All three suspects are charged with child endangerment, weapons, and narcotics violations. A Superior Court Judge ordered that the children be placed in protective custody, said P