Salinas Fire Department contains three fires on Memorial Day

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas fire crews responded to three fires on Memorial Day.

The first was a vegetation fire near highway 101 near N. Main Street in filed by Wheeler's Flooring on Monday at around 12:30 p.m.

Thick black smoke could be seen from surrounding neighborhoods, and there was a closure at N. Main Street.

Firefighters said that the fire was three acres but was contained shortly.

It's unknown what caused the flames.

People were concerned about its proximity to a Valero gas station.

The second fire was a structure fire on the 300 block of Navajo Drive that broke out shortly 1 p.m.

"When found to two units heavily involved with fire from the exterior," Salinas Fire Battalion Chief Cary Lesch said. "Due to working the vegetation fire on the other side of town, we had to call in multiple mutual aid companies to assist."

Salinas fire said that propane tanks in the exterior of a home caught fire and exploded, and wires were also down and were on fire when they arrived. It took crews 30 minutes to contain the fire.

Two families have been displaced and are in contact with the Red Cross, but nobody suffered any injuries, said Lesch.

No estimates on damages or a cause have been identified as of yet.

PG&E was also on the scene to help with the downed lines.

A third fire broke out in an alley behind an apartment complex on W. Rossi Street and Martella Street at around 2:30 p.m. Heavy black smoke could be seen as fire crews battled this latest fire.

Crews arrived and contained this fire in minutes and kept it to one acre, they said.

No cause has been determined for this fire, and no damage was reported to the home.