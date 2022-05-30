Rangers put Miller on IL, bring up Josh Smith for MLB debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed versatile infielder/outfielder Brad Miller on the 10-day injured list. The team then called up Josh Smith from Triple-A Round Rock to make his big league debut Monday night against Tampa Bay. Miller was put on the IL with right hip impingement after being removed in from Sunday’s game at Oakland with tightness in his hip. Texas also recalled outfielder Zach Reks from Round Rock. Hard-throwing right-hander reliever Albert Abreu was designated for assignment. Smith was acquired from the Yankees in the six-player trade last July that sent slugger Joey Gallo to New York.