After lengthy layoff, Lightning getting ready for East final

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — More than a week off between playoff games can seem like an eternity for any team. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are hoping the extended break they earned with a second-round sweep of the Florida Panthers will benefit them in their quest for a three-peat. By the time they open the Eastern Conference final Wednesday night against either the Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers, the Lightning will not have played since May 23. The Hurricanes and Rangers play Game 7 of their second-round series Monday night, with the winner hosting the first two games of the conference final.