US, Germany to boost cooperation on shift to clean energy

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany have signed an agreement to deepen their cooperation on shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy in an effort to rein in climate change. The deal will see the two countries work together particularly in the area of offshore wind power, zero-emissions vehicles and hydrogen. The U.S. and Germany pledged to also collaborate on promoting ambitious climate policies and energy security worldwide. The U.S.-German agreement was signed Friday on the sidelines of a meeting of energy and climate ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations. The group was expected to announce a common target for phasing out the burning of coal for electricity and ramping up financial support to poor countries affected by global warming.