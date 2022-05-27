UK’s Dunblane grieves for Uvalde, fears nothing will change

By JILL LAWLESS and SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A 1996 school shooting that killed 16 children in Dunblane, Scotland was Britain’s deadliest school shooting — and also the only one. Public horror at the slaughter and campaigning by bereaved families led to a ban on handguns in the U.K. Dunblane families say their hearts go out to Texas after the shooting in Uvalde. But they fear the deep-rooted U.S. gun culture means American gun laws are unlikely to change. Mick North’s 5-year-old daughter Sophie was killed in Dunblane. He says he feels “shock, but no surprise” at the Texas killings. Jack Crozier, who lost his sister Emma in Dunblane, said change will have to come from young people who don’t want to “go to school in fear anymore.”