Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:59 PM

Man taken into custody after pursuit in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man has been taken into custody after a pursuit with police that was initiated in Soledad Friday, according to CHP.

Soledad Police said they received a call of a man driving a stolen grey Volkswagon Sedan and initiated a chase on Highway 101. The vehcile crashed with another vehicle near Arroyo Seco Road and became disabled on Major Farms near Viva Road, according to CHP.

CHP said that the man was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content