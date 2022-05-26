Sheriffs: Suspect who fired several rounds at officers in Seaside is a Marine veteran, had three firearms

SEASIDE, Calif. UPDATE MAY 26, 2022, at 4:19 p.m.-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that the man accused of shooting at deputies Thursday is a former Marine veteran.

The sheriff's office confirmed with KION that the suspect that stood on his balcony negotiating with police for hours had three firearms in his home: two handguns, a rifle and a knife.

One neighbor told us that she's noticed a mental decline in the former Marine over the last two years. He was friendly, but recently, she complained to the property manager that he was naked on his balcony.

The rent is $1,700 at the complex, and the same neighbor said that she went inside his apartment and saw it was empty.

---

UPDATE MAY 26, 2022, at 2:53 p.m.-- Seaside Police have lifted all shelter-in-place orders after arresting a man who allegedly shot at deputies on Thursday.

The following areas shelter-in-place orders have been lifted: La Salle Ave up to Noche Buena to San Pablo, San Pablo to Baker, Baker to Echo and Echo to La Salle on Fremont, according to police.

The roads will all be open shortly, said police.

---

UPDATE MAY 26, 2022, at 1:43 p.m.-- The suspect allegedly fired at police has been taken into custody.

After nearly four hours of negotiations with officers, the man came down and surrendered peacefully.

Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges said officers are checking the suspect's apartment to make sure the area is safe but expects the incident to be wrapped up shortly.

SWAT team was on the balcony where the suspected shooter was. Calista Silva KION

---

ORIGINAL STORY

Seaside Police said to avoid the surrounding areas near San Pablo Avenue due to a suspect who fired several rounds at officers. The suspect is currently on their patio near Freemont Boulevard.

Shelter-in-place orders have been issued for the areas of La Salle Avenue up to Noche Bueno to San Pablo, San Pablo to Baker, Baker to Echo and Echo to La Salle on Fremont. Avoid the areas listed above in Seaside.

These orders are for people in the area until further notice, said police.

People who have been evacuated from the danger areas are advised to go to the 7/11 on Echo Avenue at Fremont. People will be transported from there to the Oldemeyer Center on 986 Hilby Ave and be given food, beverages, restrooms and a place to relax, said Borges.

Image of the suspect. Calista Silva KION

Interim Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges says that police are on Fremont at Echo and are negotiating with a man who fired several rounds at officers.

Borges said the Monterey County Sheriff's Office was serving an eviction of a subject with a gun. He fired a few rounds, but nobody was hurt.

Police are currently trying to negotiate with the suspect. He is now in his residency on a balcony. Drones and the SWAT team have been sent out to assist with negotiations.

This incident happened Thursday morning at around 9 a.m., according to police.

The SWAT team has arrived at Echo Boulevard. Calista Silva KION

This is a developing story.