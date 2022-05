CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Joost Luiten has made an impressive start to his bid for a third victory at the Dutch Open. Luiten had eight birdies and one bogey in a first-round 7-under 65 in front of a home crowd at the European tour event at Bernardus Golf. That gave the No. 401 a one-shot lead over England’s Eddie Pepperell and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard. Luitten lipped out for an eagle from 45 feet on the 18th.