US calls for vote soon on new UN sanctions on North Korea

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is calling for a vote “in the coming days” on a U.N. resolution that would impose tougher sanctions on North Korea for its recent launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can be used to deliver nuclear weapons..The U.S. has been working on a draft Security Council resolution for several months and a senior U.S. administration official said Wednesday it was being put in a form for a vote. But the measure faces opposition from North Korea’s neighbors China and Russia, which have said they want to see new talks and not more punishment for the North.