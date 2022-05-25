Gun found in desk of second-grader at south Sacramento school, district says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A gun with a fully loaded magazine was found inside the desk of a second-grade student in a south-Sacramento school, a district spokesperson said Tuesday.

Students at Edward Kemble Elementary told staff that their classmate brought a gun to school, said Al Goldberg, a communications manager with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

Police were immediately notified, and the weapon was taken, said Goldberg.

“It is our promise to you that we will do all that we can to learn from today’s experience so that we can keep your child and our schools safe,” the district said in a message to families after the incident.

Sacramento City Unified School District is cooperating with the police as the investigation continues.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. This is due in large part to the bravery and awareness of the students who came forward and alerted staff at Kemble today,” the district said.