Firefighters contain structure fire at Salinas plant nursery

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A structure fire that the owner of Bokay Nursery on 30 Hitchcok Road says started in the kitchen area has now been contained.

Salinas and Monterey County Regional firefighters responded at around 7:30 p.m.

The owners of the nursery say that they lease part of the building to a preschool but that the fire was kept to the inside nursery.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the structure at the time of the fire. There are no reported injuries as of now, said firefighters on scene.

The extent of fire damage is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new details are made available.