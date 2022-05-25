Brazil’s Bolsonaro to attend Americas Summit after doubts

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Close allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro say he has decided to attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next month and plans to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden. Three of Bolsonaro’s Cabinet ministers confirmed Bolsonaro’s decision late Wednesday. It follows weeks during which his attendance remained a question, with some media reporting he had ruled it out. The Brazilian officials say the bilateral meeting with Biden has been confirmed. The press office of the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia has declined to comment. The summit has risked collapsing, with several leaders in the region threatening not to attend if the U.S. doesn’t invite Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.