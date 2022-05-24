Salinas firefighters contain abandoned structure fire, firefighter injured

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)-- Salinas Firefighters said they received calls of a structure fire in an abandoned building on Partridge Street and Falcon Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Salinas firefighters said they received the call around 7 p.m. and arrived at the two-story home within minutes.

Salinas Battalion Chief Cary Lesh said while they don't know how the fire started, they received reports of children running from the home.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home, but once they opened up the roof and attacked the fire, it was contained within 20 minutes. A vast amount of trash also made it difficult for firefighters to access the fire.

A firefighter was taken out on a stretcher but only suffered minor injuries.