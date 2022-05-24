Last day to register to vote in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Today is the last day Californians can register to vote for the upcoming elections and receive a ballot in the mail.
To register to vote clicked here!
Today is the last day to register to vote in California and receive your ballot in the mail!— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2022
After today, you can still register and vote in person -- including on Election Day.
Because CA actually believes in making voting EASIER.
Register here! https://t.co/ArCk7EBU2Q
Comments