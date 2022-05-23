Seaside Police find hit-and-run suspect that injured 10-year-old

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Seaside Police said that the suspect has been found and criminal charges are being filed.

ORIGINAL STORY

Seaside Police said they are looking for a white 1995 Toyota Avalon driver suspected of being involved in hitting a 10-year-old on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Police say this crash happened in a complex at 1206 La Salle Avenue. The child suffered injuries but is expected to be okay.

The license plate is CA 3NNG722, according to police.