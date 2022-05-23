Lee University considers limiting student speech on gender

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — A private Christian university has drafted a policy that would strictly limit what students can say about gender and sexuality on campus. A leaked draft says students at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee would not be allowed to identify as anything other than their biological sex and could not say anything about sexual acts, behaviors or lifestyles that are contrary to the policy. A Lee University spokesperson said faculty and staff had been working on this statement of belief about human sexuality for years, with plans to go public before the fall semester. She says the policy reflects long-standing theological beliefs.