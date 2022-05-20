Philippines establishes coast guard outposts in disputed sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has established three coast guard outposts on three islands in the disputed South China Sea to monitor ship movements and promote safety at sea. The move, announced by the Philippine coast guard on Friday, reinforced the presence of Filipino troops on the islands in the hotly contested Spratly archipelago and will likely be frowned upon by China, which has claimed the disputed waterway virtually in its entirety. Beijing has protested any new constructions in the region although it has transformed seven disputed reefs into island bases in past years, alarming rival claimant states and the United States. The outposts, which were established this week, will be staffed by coast guard personnel and equipped with radio communications.