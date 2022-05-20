Over 100 nations urge safe migration, action on smugglers

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 100 nations have approved a declaration calling on governments to intensify efforts for safe and orderly migration, crack down on human smuggling and trafficking, and ensure that migrants are respected and receive health care and other services. The 13-page declaration was adopted by consensus Friday by U.N. member nations attending a four-day meeting to review the first international agreement dealing with migration, which was adopted in 2018. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said many migrants leave their countries to find work, while others are forced to leave due to violence, poverty, environmental degradation and climate change.