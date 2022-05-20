European nations, streaming service delete extremist audio

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s law enforcement agency says authorities in six countries have worked with music streaming service SoundCloud to detect and delete hundreds of files containing extremist propaganda. Europol said Friday that the plan was initiated by Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office and the EU Internet Referral Unit, and that authorities in Denmark, Hungary, Portugal, Spain and the U.K. were also involved. Europol said the content that was flagged included jihadist chants in several languages and audio promoting right-wing extremist groups. Some of the material had already gathered several thousand hits.