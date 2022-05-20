CSU Monterey Bay holds first full in-person graduation in two years

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- After two years of cancellations due to a global pandemic, Cardinale Stadium was filled with excited students and families celebrating the graduation of the class of 2022 on Friday.

Over 2,300 students are expected to graduate this weekend, but Friday was the day for students from the College of Business and College of Health Sciences and Human Services to throw their caps in the air.

These students filled the seats spread all across the field and eagerly awaited the call of their names to receive proof of their years of hard work.

"I think there's a lot of people, especially over COVID, who weren't sure they'd graduate overall," said graduate Trevor Bogna. "But this definitely served as a motivation in those moments to finally walk and show everyone I made it."

Over half of their college careers were spent in online classes, but that was not enough to deter the 26th graduating class of CSU Monterey Bay.

Bleachers and rows of seats on the field were filled with eager families waiting to see what the future holds for their graduating students.

More graduations are scheduled on Saturday:

College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences

Saturday, May 21, the ceremony begins at 10 a.m., and doors open at 8:30 a.m.

College of Education | College of Science

Saturday, May 2, the ceremony starts at 3 p.m., and doors open at 1:30 p.m.