Caltrans approves $11 million to fix part of Highway 101 in Salinas and Colorado Fire damaged areas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Caltrans said they are allocating $700 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including a $7.7 million Salinas project.

The projects approved this week are:

The $7.7 million construction project on Highway 101 in Salinas, between East Market Street and Sherwood Drive. This project is to upgrade the northbound Market Street onramp by adding a retaining wall and lengthening the onramp.

$2.3 million to restore infrastructure damaged by the Colorado Fire on Highway 1 south of the Rocky Creek Bridge and north of Palo Colorado Road. "This project is necessary to clear debris, repair damaged drainage systems, and install erosion control measures to reduce the chance of slides," said Caltrans

$4.4 million to restore a storm-damaged slope and construct a soldier pile wall on Highway 1 near Morro Bay in San Luis Obispo County south of Toro Creek Road.

"This critical investment will help Caltrans continue repairing, maintaining, and upgrading our state's aging transportation infrastructure for improved safety and sustainability," said Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck. "It reflects both the CTC's and Caltrans' commitment to providing travelers and communities – as well as California's dynamic and growing economy – with a world-class, multimodal transportation system."