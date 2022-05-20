Broadcast TV’s reduced role made clear in fall presentations

By DAVID BAUDER and LYNN ELBER

Associated Press Writers

There were constant reminders this past week, when major entertainment companies hawked their wares to advertisers in Manhattan presentations, of the diminished role of broadcast networks. In some ways, ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox were after-thoughts. They’ve lost a tremendous amount of viewership in the past two decades, and ceded leadership in creativity to the streaming services. Yet their fall schedules illustrate how the networks are coming to terms with their new roles — by emphasizing dependable franchise dramas, live or unscripted programming, and sports. And, as one broadcast executive noted, they still supply a lot of popular shows for the streamers.