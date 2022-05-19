SEC spat: Fisher, Saban exchange accusations over NIL deals

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The Southeastern Conference spring meetings will be held in person for the time since 2019 in a little less than two weeks. It is unlikely two of the SEC’s superstar coaches will be chumming around Destin, Florida, together. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” on Thursday after the Alabama coach accused the rival Aggies of using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes. Saban apologized a few hours later but generally stuck to his stance and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey followed soon after with a public reprimand for both. So much for a quiet offseason.