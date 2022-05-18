Mozambique declares polio outbreak linked to Pakistan

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Health authorities in Mozambique have declared a polio outbreak after confirming that a child in the country’s northeastern Tete province had been paralyzed by the disease. The case in Mozambique is the second imported case of polio in southern Africa this year, following a case discovered in Malawi in mid-February. According to a statement issued by the World Health Organization, the case in Mozambique was found in a child who began experiencing signs of paralysis in late March. Sequencing indicates that the case in Mozambique is linked to a strain of polio spreading in Pakistan in 2019, similar to the case reported in Malawi earlier this year.