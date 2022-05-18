Man sentenced to 8 years on federal charge after commutation

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A man who was charged by federal prosecutors with producing child pornography after former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin issued a commutation for state sex crime convictions has been sentenced to eight years in prison. News outlets report 28-year-old Dayton R. Jones received the sentence on Tuesday in federal court in Paducah. It was less than the 10 years prosecutors had sought, but more than defense lawyers had requested. The federal charge against Jones stemmed from events that led to sodomy and other state charges in 2014. Bevin commuted his 15-year sentence in 2019. Federal prosecutors charged Jones the following year. Bevin issued hundreds of pardons before leaving office, prompting criticism from some.