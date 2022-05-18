French”Jellyfishbot” helping with pollution has demonstration at Fisherman’s Wharf

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A French AI and robotics company ran a demonstration Tuesday for their new "Jellyfishbot" that can pick up floating waste and hydrocarbons.

The IADYS company developed this technology to fight the ever-growing water pollution problem.

"While diving in the Mediterranean, I realized that I had no choice but to open my eyes to the urgency of the situation," said Jellyfishbot inventor Nicolas Carlesi. "I decided to launch a project that puts my skills in robotics at the service of the marine environment.

You can put the device between boats and under pontoons and lines making it easier to clean hard-to-reach places. The robot comes equipped with a sonar that performs bathymetric surveys with a range of up to 10 m depth.

So far the JEllyfishbot team has toured the United States in the Las Vegas, San Francisco, the City of Berkeley, Brisbane before arriving in Monterey on Tuesday.