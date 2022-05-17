WHO: China’s COVID plan is ‘unsustainable’ due to omicron

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says China’s extreme approach to containing the coronavirus is unsustainable because of the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant, but that it’s up to every country to decide what policy to pursue. At a press briefing on Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus again described China’s “zero-COVID” strategy as “not sustainable” after similar remarks last week that drew sharp criticism from China. Tedros said the WHO had repeatedly advised Chinese officials about potential COVID containment strategies, but that “regarding their choice of policies, it is up to every country to make that choice.”