Manson scores 8:02 into OT, Avs beat Blues 3-2 in Game 1

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in Game 1 of their second-round series. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also added goals for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after sweeping Nashville. They outshot the Blues 54-25, including 13-0 in OT. The Avalanche also hit three posts and two crossbars. Ryan O’Reilly had a first-period goal and Jordan Kyrou tied it late for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington finished with 51 saves.